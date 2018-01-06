ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a scene where a teen was shot in his side.

Police were called to the area of Joseph E Lowery Boulevard and Lucile Avenue for a shots fired call around 8:30 Thursday night.

Investigators found a teenage male suffering from a bullet wound to the side. The victim was alert and conscious when police arrived.

The suspect drove away in an unknown vehicle onto I-20 heading west.

No other information about a suspect's description was known.

