Woman wanted in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting in Atlanta

Police said a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and the woman accused of shooting him left the scene.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the lookout for a woman they believe shot a man outside an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said that officers responded to the 2300 block of Campbellton Road SW around 5:45 to reports of a man shot.

They found a 32-year-old victim who had been shot in the leg when they arrived. He was taken to an area hospital and was, according to police, alert, conscious and breathing, when he left the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was shot by a woman during some sort of dispute; however, police are still working to determine the overall circumstances that led up to it. Police said the woman escaped from the scene and was not yet in custody.