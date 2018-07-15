ATLANTA -- One person is dead and two others were injured in a triple shooting Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

Police said the shooting happened at 1228 Elizabeth Avenue after an argument broke out during a card game.

One of the victims was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. Both victims are being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police are looking for a young black male in a gray hooded sweatshirt in connection with the shooting.

