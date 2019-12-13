Atlanta Police have identified a victim and a suspect's vehicle in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in Southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to 387 Cleveland Avenue on Friday around 6:35 p.m. to reports of a woman shot in front of a strip mall. They said that the woman, who has since been identified as Kyria Baker, was declared dead at the scene.

The search for answers has continued since that day and, now, police hope one piece of video will help them answer multiple questions. The video itself highlights a dark SUV seen backing into a parking space before the shooting happened. Police are hoping anyone with information about that vehicle or the people in it will step forward.

The video also shows witnesses who police hope they can speak with about the crime.

Anyone with information in either situation part of the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or Atlanta Police directly.

