ATLANTA -- Authorities released the names of the three people they took into custody Saturday after they ran from police when they were spotted in a stolen vehicle.

Atlanta Police arrested the driver, Tarik Gray, along with Ashley Lytle and Brenda Williams who were passengers.

APD saw the vehicle near of Washington Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver tried to get away. Authorities said he crashed into several cars on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Gray is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, criminal damage to property, obstruction of officers, and aggravated assault. He was already on probation for several charges including willful obstruction, theft by receiving, use of another ID without consent and financial transaction card theft.

Williams is facing charges for possession of meth and for having drug-related items. She was granted bond.

The third person arrested, Lytle, was taken into custody for a Cobb County warrant.

No injuries were reported during the crash.

