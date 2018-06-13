ATLANTA -- A 78-year-old woman suffered a possible head injury late Wednesday morning when a city of Atlanta sanitation truck crashed into two houses in southwest Atlanta.

The crash happened at 4385 and 4377 Kimball Road around 10:45 am.

Witnesses said the truck left the roadway and slammed into the house. The woman, who lived at 4385 Kimball Road, was taken to a local hospital, and was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Atlanta fire personnel, along with Atlanta Gas Light officials, responded to a gas leak caused by the collision.

© 2018 WXIA