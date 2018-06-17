ATLANTA -- A fallen tree on a house has blocked access to a wheelchair ramp, which was the only way in or out of the home for its residents.

Atlanta Fire Department Captain George Howell told 11Alive News Sunday morning that the tree fell on the home in the 1500 block of Centra Villa Drive, SW, in Atlanta's Adams Park neighborhood shortly after 7 a.m., and that they received the call at about 7:30.

No one was hurt in the incident, but since the tree completely blocked access to the ramp, rescue crews had to assist the wheelchair-bound residents in getting out of the rear of the home.

Howell said he called the American Red Cross to find temporary housing for the residents while the tree is removed and repairs are being made to the home.

