Firefighters battling 'heavy fire' in Atlanta apartment complex

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — Authorities say they have requested a "second alarm" as they battle a significant fire at an Atlanta apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a "working fire" at 2001 Sylvan Road in the city's Sylvan Hills neighborhood. Around 3:10 p.m., the department announced a primary search was underway in the apartment for any people who may still be inside.

Fire officials said the fire is visible on the second floor and throughout the attic of two apartments. At this point, there are no details regarding possible injuries.