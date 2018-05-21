Atlanta Police SWAT units were called out to a domestic situation at a home in the 1800 block of Sylvan Ridge Road in southwest Atlanta late Sunday night.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chaffee, an armed man had been holding several family members inside the home.

The family members were eventually able to exit the home and police requested the assistance of SWAT team members.

After about four hours, the man was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

