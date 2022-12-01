Murder suspect arrested after shooting in Vine City neighborhood near Morris Brown College, police say

The teen who died was not a student at the nearby college, according to police.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police made an arrest in a January deadly shooting where a 19-year-old was killed not far from Morris Brown College. Officers said they arrested a 29-year-old man connection with the teen's death on Thursday.

On Jan. 12, police responded to Griffin Street in the Vine City neighborhood about a person shot. When they arrived, they found the teen dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office identified him as Jaylin Madrie.

The fugitive unit then began their search for the suspect, they said. APD said by Feb. 4, its homicide unit determined who was responsible for the shooting. Police issued arrest warrants for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers said the suspect was arrested Feb. 17 in Clayton County.

"The Atlanta Police Department is thankful for the efforts of the investigators with the Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Unit for quickly bringing this case to a close," APD said.