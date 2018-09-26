ATLANTA -- Authorities know why 51-year-old Jose Greer jumped from his third story balcony - because he told them.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, Greer ultimately died from his injuries. Now, the murder trial is underway for the four men who might be found responsible for his death.

On Dec. 8, 2015, 23-year-old Frederick Clark, 23-year-old Mark Spencer and 22-year-old Lil' Che Stafford forced their way into Greer's apartment on Oak Street in the West End. But, as they tried to pry the front door open, Greer stood ready to jump.

With a phone in hand, he told a 911 operator that he was going to jump to get away from the men barging into his home. Moments later, he followed through.

The district attorney's office said Greer had enough life left in him to relay the same message to officers who arrived at the scene but he ended up dying the next morning from blunt-force injuries he sustained in the fall.

Even as Greer lay on the ground below, authorities said three of the intruders ransacked the home while the fourth, Maxx Pritchett, waited in a getaway car outside. They allegedly ended up stealing several items including the victim's debit card and other identification.

Police, at the time, believed the men walked right by Greer as he was dying - and unable to move.

"I can't think of anything that would have made him a target there," said condo President Maurice Gunter, who knew Greer, a short time after learning of his death.

He said Greer was very active with the condo's Toys for Tots program and gave out candy to neighborhood children for Halloween.

"He was a very friendly gentleman, very proactive in the community, a very positive person in the community," Gunter said.

Over 2 years later, all four men stand accused of felony murder and burglary in the first degree. They each face a possibility of life in prison if convicted. Judge Shukura Ingram Millender of the Fulton County Superior Court will preside over the case.

