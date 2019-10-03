ATLANTA — Two teen girls are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Atlanta late Saturday.

Atlanta police spokesperson Lisa Bender said that around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to 900 Murphy Avenue SW where they found a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old girl shot - both hit in the foot. Both were breathing and alert when they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A third victim, a 26-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound to the hip on Lillian Avenue SW, where she ran to escape the gunfire, according to police. She, too, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to witnesses, two suspects arrived at the location in a white vehicle, got out and began shooting at the building and fled the scene. Bender said Sunday that it appears the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two artists who were performing on stage at a party at the location. Bender called the victims "innocent bystanders."

No arrests have been made and Atlanta Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.