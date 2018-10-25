ATLANTA -- A 21-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Atlanta.

Around 8:14 a.m., police said they responded to the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue SW to reports of a man shot in the back. They arrived - as did paramedics - and the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. However, he was pronounced dead upon arriving.

Homicide investigators are heading to the scene to gather more details about the shooting. So far, Atlanta police have not released any details regarding a possible motive for the shooting. They haven't released a description of the shooter just yet either.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

