ATLANTA -- A man in his 50s was found shot to death in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a person down call on Boulder Park Drive SW on the overpass of Interstate 285 at 1:30 a.m.

According to Atlanta Homicide, a driver was passing by the location when he saw the man lying on the side of the road. The driver originally thought the man had been hit by a car but after detectives arrived to the scene, they found the victim had been suffering from several gunshot wounds.

It is believed the victim had been walking back home from the store, according to Lt. Carven Tyus with Atlanta Homicide. Investigators found a grocery bag near the victim's body.

Police have very limited information and are asking for anyone who may have information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers or Atlanta Homicide at 404-546-4235.

11Alive is working to gather more information.

© 2018 WXIA