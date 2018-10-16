ATLANTA – Undercover officers with the Atlanta Police Department were shot at in their unmarked police car while staking out a home in southwest Atlanta for illegal drugs, according to police.

The officers were responding to community complaints about illegal drugs sold at a home on Osbourne Street in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood conducting undercover surveillance when an armed gunman approached them and fired several shots at the officers sitting in the car.

The gunman was only standing a few feet away from the officers in the suspect’s yard when he pulled out a rifle and started firing, according to Atlanta Police Captain Reginald Mooreman. The officers pulled back and called for additional units to secure the location.

“It could have come out much worse and we are fortunate no one was injured in this incident,” Mooreman said. “It just goes to show the dedication investigators have to cleaning up some of the complaints we have in the community in Atlanta.”

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and recovered narcotics and several firearms from the home, according to police.

In all, six people were inside the home and police negotiators had to talk some of the out of the building, Moorman said. One person was arrested for a probation violation from a violent offense and other charges may follow.

Atlanta Police said the investigation is ongoing.

