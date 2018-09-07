ATLANTA -- The woman accused of killing two of her sons by placing them inside a hot oven is due in court for a case management hearing Monday morning.

Lamora Williams is scheduled to appear at 9:30 am in Fulton County Superior Court.

The arrest warrant for Williams said she placed 1-year-old Ja'Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke'Yaunte Penn inside an oven and turned it on.

Also inside the apartment at the time of the deaths, 3-year-old brother Jameel Penn, Jr., who was unharmed.

The case's gruesome details shocked the community, and a local funeral home covered the burial expenses of the two children.

Jameel Penn, Jr., is now living with his father.

