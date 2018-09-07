ATLANTA -- One person was killed and another injured when their dirt bike slammed into a Dodge Charger in southwest Atlanta Sunday evening.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the cycle ran a stop light and struck the car at the intersection of Sylvan Road and Dill Avenue.

Both the driver and passenger were injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver later died from injuries. The passenger is in stable condition.

No one in the Charger was injured.

Atlanta police officials said the department is currently running a joint operation with the Georgia State Patrol to address the use of off road vehicles on city streets.

