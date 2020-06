It happened near the H.E. Holmes MARTA station

ATLANTA — Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a MARTA bus near the intersection of H.E. Holmes Drive and Martin Luther King Drive early Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery, officers responded to the scene at about 1:15 p.m.

Once they arrived, they discovered that an adult pedestrian had been struck by the bus.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.