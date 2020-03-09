Petition calls to name SW Atlanta park for victims of murder-suicide

Police said Chris and Erin's lives were cut short when their mother shot the two of them before taking her own life.

Adam Seidman organized a petition to remember his friend Chris Edwards and his sister Erin.

The campaign calls to name a southwest Atlanta park to in their honor.

“Naming the proposed park at 4391 Danforth Road in southwest Atlanta is a meaningful way to honor his and his sister’s legacy. There are many individuals who are deserving of this honor; however, it would resonate most with the community by dedicating it to Christopher Edwards II and Erin Edwards,” Seidman wrote.

Chris and Erin’s lives were cut short when, according to police, their mother shot and killed them before taking her own life. He was 24. She was 20.

“Chris and Erin touched the lives of many, not only in Atlanta, but across the country. Chris and Erin were tragically taken from the world too soon, leaving a wake of devastation for the thousands of people who knew and loved them. That is why a group of us who knew and loved Chris and Erin came together to continue their legacy of bringing people together,” Seidman wrote.

Edwards II had worked as an intern at SEC Network in Charlotte, N.C. and at Atlanta television station WPBA. At the time of his death, he worked as a digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor's Office of Film & Entertainment.

Dedicating the park in memory of Chris and Erin is meaningful to people who knew and loved them the most, Seidman noted, saying that siblings grew up in the area.

“The park in southwest Atlanta was an important area for them and their family. Chris and Erin grew up in that very neighborhood and would often be found playing in the creek that runs through the area. We would like to take this unique opportunity to honor Chris and Erin by dedicating this park, a meaningful piece of their childhood, to their memory,” Seidman continued.

Dr. Marsha Edwards, the 58-year-old mother suspected of killing her 24-year-old son and 20-year-old daughter, owned and operated a medical equipment supply company.