ATLANTA - Police say a Morehouse student's late-night study session ended with him losing his car to thieves as he returned to his apartment early Thursday morning.

The call came in from the 900 block of West View Drive where police met with the victim, a political science major at the college who was not named in the narrative provided by police.

According to the victim, he had just made a run to the Cookout restaurant on Northside drive after a night of studying for midterms when he was approached by two men. The victim said the suspects got out of an older model back Toyota car as two others remained in the car.

The victim told police that one or more of the suspects then pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, cell phone, wallet, and vehicle.

Now, hours later, that car, a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander, is still missing. Police said it has a Louisiana license plate reading 867ACQ.

Police said the victim wasn't injured in the confrontation. Descriptions of the suspects are still limited.

