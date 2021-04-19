x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Southwest Atlanta

One critical after shooting near Atlanta Park

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
Credit: WXIA

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW. The address provided by police is just a short distance from the Rev. James Orange Park in the Oakland City community.

While details regarding the shooting are still under investigation, police Sgt. John Chafee said that the victim was taken to Grady Memorial hospital in critical condition.

As of 11 p.m., investigators at the scene were still working to gather additional information about the shooting. No details on the identity of the victim have been released other than the fact that he was a male.

Related Articles