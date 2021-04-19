One critical after shooting near Atlanta Park

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW. The address provided by police is just a short distance from the Rev. James Orange Park in the Oakland City community.

While details regarding the shooting are still under investigation, police Sgt. John Chafee said that the victim was taken to Grady Memorial hospital in critical condition.