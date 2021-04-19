One critical after shooting near Atlanta Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Monday evening.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW. The address provided by police is just a short distance from the Rev. James Orange Park in the Oakland City community.
While details regarding the shooting are still under investigation, police Sgt. John Chafee said that the victim was taken to Grady Memorial hospital in critical condition.
As of 11 p.m., investigators at the scene were still working to gather additional information about the shooting. No details on the identity of the victim have been released other than the fact that he was a male.