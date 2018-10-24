ATLANTA – Violent video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows the moments leading up to a murder on Atlanta’s south side – and the victim has been identified the son of an outspoken community advocate who has dedicated his life to ridding crime from the streets of Jacksonville, Florida.

Kaso Gordon, the 26-year-old son of Jacksonville community activist Diallo Seku Seabrooks, was shot multiple times at an apartment complex off Cleveland Avenue late Saturday.

“It’s nothing you can prepare for, and it’s hard,” Seabrooks said. He has campaigned to hold public officials responsible for crime rates in Jacksonville most of his career, focusing on curbing violence in urban communities.

He told First Coast News that his son was visiting Atlanta from Ft. Lauderdale to spend time with his mom and friends over the weekend.

Kaso Gordon, 26, was gunned down outside an apartment complex off Old Hapeville Road SW in southwest Atlanta. Police and his family are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Atlanta Police believe Gordon was targeted by multiple armed suspects at 2637 Old Hapeville Road SW. on Saturday, Oct. 20. Police said five suspects fled in a white, four-door sedan.

Police released this surveillance video from the scene hoping witnesses will come forward.

“We haven’t found a motive, and that’s mind-boggling because our son was not into anything criminal,” Seabrooks said.

With no identified suspects, Gordon’s family is left trying to understand what happened.

“The hope is like any parent, if you know anything, send a report, say something, so we can get these creeps off the streets,” Seabrooks urged.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the 5 men in the video.

