ATLANTA — Firefighters are working at the scene of an apparent house fire in Southwest Atlanta where at least one person was critically injured.

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Hartford Avenue in Atlanta's Capitol View neighborhood. Authorities confirmed the fire to 11Alive just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire haven't been released; though, a spokesperson confirmed the injury of one person in the home. Sgt. Cortez Stafford said the female victim had burns over 50 percent of her body and was rushed to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

