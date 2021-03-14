Body found inside burning home in Atlanta

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire has confirmed that one person has been found dead at the scene of a house fire on Saturday evening.

Police officer Steve Avery told 11Alive that the fire happened in the 1200 block of Oakland Terrace SW around 8:15 p.m. The medical examiner's office later confirmed that they were called to the scene.

Since then, Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford has provided additional details and corroborated that a body was found at the home. He also said that this was still a very active scene.

The victim hasn't been positively identified by authorities; however, Cortez said he was a man. The medical examiner's office has not confirmed the fire as the victim's cause of death as their investigation begins.