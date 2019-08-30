ATLANTA — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his stepson during a heated argument Thursday morning.

Atlanta Police charged Charles Ross with felony murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Kevin Williams.

Officers said they went to Olympian Way around 9:46 a.m. to respond to a call about a person stabbed. When they arrived at the scene, the victim was suffering from a stab wound in his chest.

Williams was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators were able to determine the probable cause and secured an arrest warrant for the 51-year-old suspect, his own stepfather.

Detectives believe the two were in an argument that escalated. Ross was taken to the Fulton County jail.

