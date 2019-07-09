ATLANTA — Two people have been hospitalized - one in emergency surgery - after police say that an argument escalated to a gun battle.

Around 10 p.m. Atlanta Police said officers were dispatched to Pope Street in Southwest Atlanta to reports of shots fired. They arrived to find one male victim who was shot in the foot and thigh.

After applying a tourniquet to the victim, he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was "alert, conscious and breathing."

However, officers were then notified of a possible second victim who had been taken to the hospital by someone else after an apparent argument.

Police arrived at Grady to speak to the second victim but learned that they had been rushed into surgery due to the extent of the injuries. A police spokesperson said that homicide detectives had also been notified "due to the critical condition of the second victim."

They will be looking into the cause of shooting as the investigation moves forward. Neither victim has been identified publicly by police.

