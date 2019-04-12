ATLANTA — A stabbing in Southwest Atlanta has left one man dead, police confirmed late Tuesday.

Authorities said they arrived at the 2100 block of Southwood Boulevard around 6 p.m. to find the victim, who police have not yet publicly identified, suffering from multiple cuts and stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but ultimately died from his injuries. The department hasn't released the circumstances of the deadly stabbing but said it followed a verbal argument.

Homicide investigators were notified and are still trying to pinpoint further details fo the deadly stabbing. Police haven't said whether or not they've identified a suspect or if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

She gave birth to 150 puppies then was discarded. How Victoria's story could stop puppy mills

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old