ATLANTA -- A police chase involving a stolen vehicle through southwest Atlanta led to three people being detained Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they identified a stolen vehicle in the area of Washington Place and Joseph E Lowery Boulevard. They said they attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver attempted to flee.

The driver eventually wrecked the vehicle into several cars in the area of 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police detained the driver of the vehicle along with two passengers. There were no injuries.

