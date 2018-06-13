ATLANTA -- An elderly woman suffered a possible head injury when a city of Atlanta sanitation truck crashed into two houses in southwest Atlanta.

A grandson of the victim said Wednesday morning, that 82-year-old Martha Hodges was in her home in the 4300 block of Kimball Road when the truck came crashing through around 10:45 a.m. The truck also hit a neighboring home. Hodges was taken to a local hospital breathing and conscious.

An Atlanta spokesperson said three workers were with the truck when the crash happened but could not say whether any or all were in it when the vehicle came crashing down the hill. That spokesperson said the crash was the result of a malfunction.

Atlanta fire personnel, along with Atlanta Gas Light officials, responded to a gas leak caused by the collision.

