ATLANTA -- A woman was shot and killed outside a Metropolitan Parkway Burger King late Friday night.

Lavonda Finklea, 35, of Atlanta, was found dead inside her vehicle. The Fulton County Medical Examiner released the name of the victim on Saturday.

Police said Finklea was inside the restaurant when she was confronted by several males. At some point, an altercation ensued and she was shot.

Finklea's vehicle then rolled through the parking lot, striking a parked vehicle.

© 2018 WXIA