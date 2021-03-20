Truck strikes woman in wheelchair, killing woman in Atlanta

Police are still investigating how the accident occurred.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a truck on a busy Atlanta road on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant said that, just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at 644 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Upon arriving, they found a woman who was already unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving paramedics.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the woman, who was in a wheelchair, entered the roadway and was struck by a work truck. Grant said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Police have not yet said who had the right-of-way, if the woman was in a crosswalk or if any charges may be pending for the driver as their investigation continues.