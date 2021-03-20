Truck strikes woman in wheelchair, killing woman in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a truck on a busy Atlanta road on Saturday afternoon.
Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant said that, just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at 644 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Upon arriving, they found a woman who was already unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving paramedics.
Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the woman, who was in a wheelchair, entered the roadway and was struck by a work truck. Grant said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.
Police have not yet said who had the right-of-way, if the woman was in a crosswalk or if any charges may be pending for the driver as their investigation continues.
At this point, the information provided is preliminary and could change as more details come to light, police said.