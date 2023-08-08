High school without power in DeKalb County after Monday storms

The district adds that lunch will be served at the new "evacuation sites."

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students at Southwest DeKalb High School are being "evacuated" to nearby schools due to power outages from Monday evening's storms.

Those in 9th and 10th grade are being transported to Martin Luther King Jr. High School, while 11th and 12th grade students will be sent to Columbia High School.

"The DeKalb County School District is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our students," the district said in a statement. It added that families have already been notified about the change.

In the meantime, students will stay at the new sites until they are returned to their original school before the end of the day for dismissal.

Because power is out at Southwest DeKalb High School, the district emphasized that phones and internet services are not operational. However, families will be notified once it is restored.

Parents are permitted to pick their child up from an "evacuation site" instead of the original school; however, the district said they will need to produce proper identification.