Spalding County animal shelter offers owners a place to temporarily house their pets

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The tornado in Spalding County not only displaced people but their four-legged companions as well.

A partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the county animal shelter is allowing pet owners to have a place to temporarily house their animals.

The Griffin Kennel Club donated a FEMA animal trailer to help pets following disasters. It can help rescue animals displaced from the tornado if owners aren't able to drop them off at the shelter.

Mila, a rescue dog, is not only protective of her puppies but her owner as well.

"She came onto the bed and was trying to do everything she could to wake me up. She was pawing me in the face," Tala Dycus said.

Dycus then saw the tornado heading straight for her house in Griffin.

"I literally threw myself on top of them. I just wanted them to be okay. My two Pitbulls and my seven puppies. That’s all that mattered to me," Dycus said.

Crews had to rescue her from the house. She was then horrified at what she saw outside.

"My barn in the backyard, it completely pancaked it. My car was completely crushed. My dogs have the sweetest souls, and I personally could not live without them," she said.

Dycus is left with nothing except her dogs and she doesn't have to worry about their care as she picks up the pieces of her life.

“It’s heartwarming for me to be able to provide this to them and for these animals here that are new to this world to be able to bring them into a clean shelter and give them the care they need," Spalding County Animal Care & Control Head of Department Tyler White said.

Spalding County Animal Care and Control is housing animals displaced during last week's tornado while their owners look for new housing.

The shelter has taken in 17 dogs and a cat displaced by the tornado, who have pink FEMA stickers on their kennels. White said these resources are for the community to utilize and they're available to take in more.

"Those are my babies, and all I care about is them being in a warm, safe environment," Dycus said.

That's what Mila and her seven pups are getting, along with Mila's sister Harley, until Dycus is able to find a new home for all of them.

"I look at those dogs like they saved my life. I’m just so grateful they’re getting the care they need while we’re trying to restore Griffin and get it back where it needs to be," she said.

The shelter is also looking for volunteers to help get the animals and for donations to care for the pets. If you'd like to volunteer or those who need to house their animals at the shelter should call: 1(770) 467-4772.