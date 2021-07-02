Spalding County commissioner pleads guilty to charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement

The Spalding County commissioner was accused of pointing a gun at his wife and allegedly firing shots at deputies when they tried to arrest him.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Commissioner Don Hawbaker pleaded guilty in court Friday morning from charges stemming from an arrest last year.

Hawbaker was previously indicted on eight felony charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement after a situation where SWAT officers were called to his home back in February 2020.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, Hawbaker was sentenced to a total of 20 years with 10 years to serve in prison, followed by 10 years on probation.

The Spalding County commissioner was accused of pointing a gun at his wife and allegedly firing shots at deputies when they tried to arrest him.

“Hawbaker has been in custody in the Spalding County Jail without bond since the February 4, 2020, incident occurred," Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a release. "When he entered his plea Hawbaker admitted to the accusations and accepted responsibility for his actions. He apologized to my deputies that he fired shots at that day.”

During Hawbaker's court sentencing, Griffin Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Scott Ballard said Hawbaker was elected by the people of the county to represent them and make Spalding County better. Ballard continued to say that Hawbaker failed them and endangered their lives.