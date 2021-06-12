Spalding County says it will increase patrols at schools Friday over unspecified threat

A screenshot circulating on social media indicates a threat against a "GHS" on Dec. 17 - with law enforcement saying it could be any GHS around the country.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County says it will increase patrols and security presence at schools across the district on Friday, after an unspecified threat circulating on social media.

The sheriff's office stressed that it was precautionary, "because we cannot automatically label anything these days as a hoax," but noted that the threat was made against an unspecified "GHS" and did not specifically indicate a threat against any school in the district, including Griffin High School.

"The 'GHS' that the anonymous post refers to in the message could be any high school in the nation that uses the initials 'GHS' since its origin is unknown," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Nowhere in the threat does it say Griffin High School or Spalding High School."

The sheriff's office said that there have been similar threats "happening across the nation over the last several days where schools have been threatened on December 17th."

Nonetheless, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office and Griffin Police Department will increase patrols at schools within the Griffin-Spalding County School System.

"The (Spalding County Sheriff's Office) and (Griffin Police Department) take nothing lightly or for granted when it comes to protecting schools, students and staffs," the sheriff's office said.

The message that has circulated appears to be written by a student to their social media account addressing "everyone who go to GHS" and says in part that "y'all might take this as a joke but I'm being serious."

It does not make any specific indication of where the "GHS" in reference is located.