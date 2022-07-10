Spalding County residents told to 'shelter in place' as deputies search for armed suspects in area

Deputies said it started from an earlier vehicle pursuit and shots were fired.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Spalding County are asking residents in one part of town to "shelter in place" Sunday afternoon as they search for armed suspects from an earlier vehicle pursuit, they said.

The sheriff's office said around 1 p.m. that the area they are focusing on is around West Ellis Road, Landing Way and Moon Road.

"Shots have been fired and subject is armed," the alert said. "Shelter in place."

They later said that deputies are searching for two white men and a white female, but provided no further details.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to call 911 if they observe any suspicious person or activity.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.