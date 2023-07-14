Spanx CEO Kim Jones steps down

“We are grateful for Kim’s many contributions over the past 15 transformative years, and we are confident that the future is bright for Spanx," the company told Atlanta Business Chronicle in a statement. "Our business is stronger than ever and expanding, and we are fortunate to have so much visionary talent across our team and our board to not only support the business during this transition but also to continue to drive Spanx’s growth for years to come. We look forward to identifying the right CEO to take the company to the next level as a mature, diversified, global company.”