Spanx CEO Kim Jones steps down

ATLANTA — Kim Jones is leaving her post as CEO of Spanx after less than a year leading the Atlanta-based shapewear brand.
Jones, promoted from president and chief financial officer to CEO on Sept. 30, stepped down to pursue an opportunity supporting founder Sara Blakely’s family office, according to Spanx.
“We are grateful for Kim’s many contributions over the past 15 transformative years, and we are confident that the future is bright for Spanx," the company told Atlanta Business Chronicle in a statement. "Our business is stronger than ever and expanding, and we are fortunate to have so much visionary talent across our team and our board to not only support the business during this transition but also to continue to drive Spanx’s growth for years to come. We look forward to identifying the right CEO to take the company to the next level as a mature, diversified, global company.”
Jones took over for Spanx founder Sara Blakely, who remained as executive chairwoman. The pair worked to sell a majority stake in the company to investment firm Blackstone in October 2021. The deal was valued Spanx at $1.2 billion.
