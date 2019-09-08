ATLANTA — Bradley Carlisle is a young man who knows exactly what he wants.

11Alive introduced you to him last year when he helped put on a restaurant event staffed entirely by people with Down syndrome.

Then, he starred in a Charlie Brown Christmas, then he went to Washington D.C. to lobby for disability rights legislation.

But even with that huge resume, he told our Kaitlyn Ross, none of that was his dream job.

From the first time we met Carlisle, he told us that dream job was to be an usher at the Fox Theatre or to be made up like a CAT for the Broadway show.

RELATED: Dinner hopes to show employers that people with disabilities can and want to work

When 11Alive heard CATS was coming to the Fox, we knew this was our chance.

"Ladies and gentlemen - I want to introduce you to Sir Bradley! Give him a big round of applause," Jason Strong with the Fox Theatre announced.

This is Carlisle's big moment. It's what he has been waiting for. A dream come true.

"Welcome to the Fox Theatre," Carlisle said to guests as they arrived.

With a smile on his face and cat ears on his head, he made sure everyone knew how special this was going to be.

Carlisle isn't just your average CATS fan. He is uniquely qualified to serve as an usher for this show because it's his absolute favorite.

"I saw CATS 28 times! I got it on DVD! My dream, I want to be on stage right now!"

The Fox Theatre wanted to make sure he looked as special as he felt, so they brought him up to the makeup department.

"Puuuuuurfect," he said with a laugh.

It took about 30 minutes to transform Bradley, but it's a memory that will last a lifetime.

"It feels like I'm home," he said.

The best part is that this isn't a one-off - Bradley got the business card of the marketing manager, and he's calling him today to talk about job opportunities at the next show.

Photos: Special needs advocate fulfills 'dream job' with CATS at the Fox Theatre

