Special needs teen who wanted to 'be a weatherman like Chesley McNeil' dies suddenly at 15

We've been following the Tuttle family for years. They are shocked by their son's sudden death.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Zachary Tuttle, a bright 15-year-old born with Eagle-Barrett Syndrome, has died.

11Alive has been following the Tuttles for years as they’ve overcome hardships in life. Zachary and his younger sister Sam were both born with special needs.

“They are both severely neurologically delayed, they are both epileptic, they both deal with seizures, they’re both nonverbal, they’re both in wheelchairs,” father Jason Tuttle said back in 2020.

Eagle-Barrett Syndrome is a rare disorder characterized by a lack of stomach muscles. It is also referred to as Prune Belly syndrome.

Two years ago, the community around metro Atlanta helped the family fundraise to buy a new Sprinter van that fit new wheelchairs for the growing children.

There was also a special moment back in 2013. Zachary said he “wanted to be a weatherman like Chesley McNeil” when he grew up.

Through the Bert’s Big Adventure program, a charity for kids with chronic and terminal illness founded by local radio host Bert Weiss, 11Alive facilitated a meet and greet. Zachary also got to do the weathercast live on TV.

The family said they are shocked by Zachary’s sudden death.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 from 5-7 p.m. and a celebration of life service for Zachary will be Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at the McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan.

The family said anyone who was impacted by Zachary or his story is welcome to attend.