2 dead in shooting at Midtown apartments, police say

ATLANTA — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Midtown on Sunday, police said.

Atlanta Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the Spectrum on Spring apartments located at 1270 Spring Street NW.

Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

Investigators said are working to determine what led to the shooting and have not released any information on a suspect.

