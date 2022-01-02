Spelman College, other Georgia HBCU campuses receive bomb threats

It comes after six HBCUs across the country received threats on Monday.

ATLANTA — Spelman College in Atlanta is the latest HBCU to receive a bomb threat, Atlanta Police confirmed Tuesday morning.

Fort Valley State University in Middle Georgia also received a threat on Tuesday, the school confirmed on Twitter. That campus is on lockdown and they have canceled classes for the day.

It is not known if Spelman College has suspended operations amid the investigation.

#FVSU has received notice of a bomb threat. Law enforcement is investigating. Campus is currently on lockdown. Residential students remain in dorms. Non-residential students and staff should NOT report to campus until further notice. Campus operations are suspended for the day. pic.twitter.com/qvTD74Qfoj — FORT VALLEY STATE (@FVSU) February 1, 2022

There were also reports of threats made at other HBCU campuses across the country, including at Kentucky State University, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Morgan State University and Xavier University of Louisiana.

A day prior, six HBCU campuses across the country received bomb threats, including Albany State University in South Georgia, Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University.

Last month, Spelman also received a threat when multiple HBCUs across the country had reports of similar actions.