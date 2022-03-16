Spelman College receives $2.3M grant to upgrade school technology, safety

These funds will specifically go to enhancing wireless efficiency around the school to improve teaching, learning, research and communication.

ATLANTA — Spelman College just received a massive grant from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, and they could possibly receive even more funding very soon.

Sen. Ossoff awarded the college with a $2.3 million investment that will increase the technology systems around the school.

He spoke on the grant.

"Spelman is world-renowned as an institution of higher education. I want to help Spelman and every university, every college in Georgia achieve higher and higher heights," he said. "And that's why I work so hard to ensure that these investments in Spelman's technology systems were signed into law."

These funds will specifically go to enhancing wireless efficiency around the school to improve teaching, learning, research and communication.

Spelman College President, Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell said that the process of updating the school’s technology infrastructure has been happening for five years, and the grant will allow the school to take the necessary next steps to fulfill its goals.

In addition to Sen. Ossoff’s investment, Spelman is also qualified to receive funding from The White House.

Earlier this month, The White House issued a press release stating that Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country that have experienced bomb threats could receive federal funds and resources to “ensure students feel safe on their campuses.”

Back in February, Spelman received multiple bomb threats that left the school with a campus lockdown, canceled classes and anxious students.

Now, government officials and school administrators are taking appropriate steps to make the safety of the school and students a top priority.

Dr. Schmidt Campbell spoke on what support from government officials has allowed the school to do.

“What this has permitted us to do is several things. That is to really strengthen and enhance our existing security structures, put in more cameras,” she said. “Make sure the cameras are integrated with the systems with the local police to provide training from Homeland Security and the FBI.”

According to The White House, the grant will come from Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program at the Department of Education which helps lower and higher education schools restore “a safe environment conducive to learning.”