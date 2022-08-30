Stacey Abrams, Ben Crump to talk mental health with family of woman killed in fall from deputy cruiser

Brianna Grier died after falling out of a cruiser when Hancock County deputies arrested her during a mental health crisis in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPARTA, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp's opponent Stacey Abrams is set to join civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Brianna Grier at a screening for his Netflix documentary.

Before the showing, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams will have a discussion with the Griers about the mental health crisis in Georgia and the need for Medicaid expansion.

Brianna Grier died after falling out of a cruiser when Hancock County deputies arrested her during a mental health crisis in July.

Ben Crump currently represents the Griers.

After the discussion, there will be a screening of the documentary "Civil," which follows his life and work.