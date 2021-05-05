Clark Atlanta University to hold dual graduation ceremonies with Stacey Abrams, Bakari Sellers

The ceremony will take place on May 15 at Clark Atlanta University in southwest, Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University is set to hold a unique dual commencement ceremony honoring the classes of 2020 and 2021 and they are bringing out some heavy-hitting commencement speakers.

Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French, Jr. said the school wanted to give the 2020 graduates the chance to walk across the stage since the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from that opportunity last year.

“They have earned the right to experience that moment surrounded by their classmates, family, and friends,” French explained.

Former gubernatorial candidate, voting rights activist, and attorney Stacey Abrams will address the Class of 2020 during the 8 a.m. ceremony.

Abrams is no stranger to the AUC. She graduated magna cum laude from Spelman in 1995 and went on to earn a master’s degree from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, and a J.D. from Yale University. Abrams has been credited for turning Georgia blue for the Senate race fin the 2020 election.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to speak to the next generation of leaders graduating from Clark Atlanta University,” said Abrams. “I hope that my words serve as a source of encouragement for the graduates by reminding them of how they can use their education to uplift those who are often unseen and unheard and push our society forward.”

Attorney, politician, and political commentator Sellers will address the Class of 2021 during the 3 p.m. ceremony. In 2006, the best-selling author and podcast host became the youngest African-American elected official in the nation by winning a seat in the South Carolina State Legislature at 22 years old.