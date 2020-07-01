ATLANTA — One of the Democratic Party's rising stars has a book coming out in June 2020.

Stacey Abrams, who rose to national prominence after narrowly losing the Georgia governor race in 2018, has written a book about voting rights, her signature cause.

The book, “Our Time is Now," is based in part on the 2018 campaign, which raised questions about everything from poll access to the purging of voter rolls.

It will be published by Henry Holt and is scheduled to come out next summer.

She was the first African American woman to be a major party nominee for governor.

