Standoff underway | Suspect barricaded at Marietta apartment complex, police say

This is a developing story.
MARIETTA, Ga. — A standoff is currently underway involving a barricaded suspect at a Marietta apartment complex just off of Roswell Road, according to police.

A 19-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were released from the apartment, but the suspect still remains inside, according to Marietta Police Department. A suspect with multiple outstanding warrants in Wisconsin has been identified by police.

The standoff is happening at The Falls at Sope Creek apartments located at 1950 Roswell Road, police said.

It is still not yet known what sparked the standoff. Marietta Police said SWAT is on its way to the scene. 

A witness said that there has been police presence in the area for a couple of hours.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

