Former Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies of COVID-19

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that Stanley Wilson had passed away on Monday at the age of 70.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that a sergeant with 25 years of service to the force who had just retired died of complications from COVID-19.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues as we all mourn his passing," a statement said. "We extend our utmost gratitude to Stanley for his 25 years of outstanding service, and his commitment to the community."