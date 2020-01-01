ATLANTA — The Star Community Bar -- better known by patrons as "Star Bar" -- closed at the end of service Dec. 31 in Atlanta's Little Five Points, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

Star Bar announced in a statement posted on Facebook its lease was not renewed by the building's landlord. A new business seems to be inbound for the space at 437 Moreland Ave. NE.

"Last Thursday we got our walking papers," the statement reads. "The landlord has decided to rent the space to someone else, giving our employees five days to find new jobs. If you know any bars that are hiring please send us a Facebook message. Tonight is your last chance to party at the Star Bar. Let's do it up right."

Visit the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the full report.

