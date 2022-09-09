Building that houses iconic Star Bar in Little 5 Points could be demolished

The bar, famous for hosting punk and metal shows and other counterculture events, has been in operation since 1991.

ATLANTA — A stretch of Little 5 Points that houses an iconic bar and music venue could get demolished under a new development plan.

11Alive partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle report that under a mixed-use redevelopment plan for a 2.5-acre section of the neighborhood by real estate company Third & Urban, the building where Star Community Bar resides would be razed.

The plans ultimately must be approved by the city of Atlanta's Zoning Review Board.

The bar, identifiable by its ice-glass entrance windows and neon-lit awning with the iconic star in the middle, has been in operation on Moreland Avenue since 1991.

It's famous for hosting punk and metal shows, drag shows, comedy and other events. It's also where America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Puddles the clown got his start.

It closed for a time in 2019, but reopened under new ownership last year.

A petition to save the bar has already garnered roughly 2,500 signatures as of Monday morning.

"With this purchase, they will demolish the Star Community Bar, a unique historical bank building, and build a soulless development in its place like we see happening so often in our city. Many people far and wide go to the Star Community Bar to see the Elvis Vault which is an unique feature of this old bank building," the petition states. "The Star Community Bar is a gathering place for the L5P community and is a nationally known music venue for all those who love music in and beyond Atlanta."

According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, the plan to redevelop the corner of Moreland and Euclid would keep in place the historic Point Center building along Moreland, but demolish the Star Bar building at the end of that stretch.

"The potential demolition was discussed at a zoning committee hearing for the Candler Park Neighborhood Association earlier this week, though plans are very early. Star Bar co-owner Luke Lewis declined to comment," Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. "Hank Farmer, managing partner at Third & Urban, told Atlanta Business Chronicle through a spokesperson that the Star Bar building would 'make way' for a new three-story building with office space, ground-floor restaurants and 'a purpose-built basement space that we’ve suggested for Star Bar.'"