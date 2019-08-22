Kia Thomas, a 19-year-old star volleyball player at Clark Atlanta University, is back in class after being shot at a block party in front of the Atlanta University Center Robert Woodruff AUC Library Tuesday night.

The father of the 5'7" volleyball player said that she was grazed by a bullet during a shooting that left her and three others with gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Police release names of victims shot in front of library at Clark Atlanta University

"I'm doing as well as a father can do after someone shooting his daughter. You know I'm just thankful that my daughter is strong and determined. That really helps me," Kevin Thomas, Kia's father, said.

Kevin Thomas confirmed that she is still on the volleyball team and that the injury will not impede her performance. He said she received a full ride to the university for her stellar volleyball skills.

The Northgate High School grad won athlete of the year as a freshman at Clark. Her skills also led her to become the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, better known as SIAC, MVP and she also made the SIAC all conference first team.

RELATED: Spelman 'bright star' Elyse Spencer recovering after AUC shooting, mayor of her hometown says

"[She's] 5'7" and can jump like a kangaroo," Thomas said as he chuckled.

Police have released video of the suspect they are looking for in connection with the crime. The man is described as wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweat pants, a tan Gucci hat, and gray New Balance sneakers.

Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon asking people to notify law enforcement authorities with information regarding the suspects.

"Our prayers are with the students recovering from their injuries at Grady," Kemp Tweeted.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also delivered a statement saying "we as a community will continue to work...to take meaningful action to keep our campuses safe."

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). People with information leading to arrest and indictment are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Shooting near Clark Atlanta University

RELATED STORIES:

'It's a shock, it's surreal': Witnesses, leaders, schools react to AUC shooting

Video shows suspect in quadruple shooting on Clark Atlanta University campus

This is what we know about the four students shot near Atlanta University Center library

Mom relives murder of daughter on Clark Atlanta University campus following recent shooting

'We saw everybody running' | Student describes panic after shooting near Atlanta University Center library